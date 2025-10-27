IMG Wealth Management Inc. Invests $77,000 in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $354.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

