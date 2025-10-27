Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM Holdings Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 37.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 24.93%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

