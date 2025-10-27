Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after buying an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,948 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $354.13 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

