Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 115.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 938,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,960,000 after purchasing an additional 501,716 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,062,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,298,000 after purchasing an additional 357,469 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 194.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260,847 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $53,533,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,835,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,818 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JLL stock opened at $317.32 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $322.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.