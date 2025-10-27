JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Position Boosted by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $300.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

