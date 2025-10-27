JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.27.

JPM stock opened at $300.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $825.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

