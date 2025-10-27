JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $300.27 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

