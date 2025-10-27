JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. KGI Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9%

JPM opened at $300.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.