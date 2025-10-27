JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $300.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $825.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.43 and its 200-day moving average is $281.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

