JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Raised by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $300.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $825.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.43 and a 200-day moving average of $281.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

