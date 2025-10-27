Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 177.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 888,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after buying an additional 106,952 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,660,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,750,000 after buying an additional 264,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of KIM opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,031.60. The trade was a 36.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

