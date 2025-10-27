Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 433.3% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total transaction of $372,912.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,017.50. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,665 shares of company stock worth $164,581,886. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.6%

META opened at $738.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $742.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $692.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.