Lakeside Advisors INC. Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lakeside Advisors INC. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $224.21 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.10 and its 200 day moving average is $214.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

