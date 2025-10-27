Latitude Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.6%

META opened at $738.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $742.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $692.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total transaction of $382,176.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,820,861.75. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total value of $372,912.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,017.50. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,665 shares of company stock valued at $164,581,886 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.