Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $354.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.47 and its 200-day moving average is $276.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

