Liberty Energy Inc. $LBRT Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,054,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business had revenue of $947.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler set a $16.00 target price on Liberty Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Liberty Energy from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

