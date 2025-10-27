Mattson Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.4% of Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFG Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $738.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $742.11 and its 200-day moving average is $692.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total transaction of $372,912.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 8,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,017.50. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total value of $382,176.03. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,820,861.75. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,665 shares of company stock valued at $164,581,886. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.