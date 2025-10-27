Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Holdings Cut by Compound Global Advisors LLC

Compound Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 8.2% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Compound Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total value of $382,176.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,820,861.75. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total transaction of $372,912.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,017.50. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,665 shares of company stock valued at $164,581,886 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $738.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $742.11 and its 200 day moving average is $692.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

