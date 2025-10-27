Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.2% of Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $33,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 327.1% during the second quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.6% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 33,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 5,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $738.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $742.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $692.08. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total transaction of $372,912.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,017.50. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,665 shares of company stock valued at $164,581,886 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Zacks Research raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

