Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.7% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 5,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Sincerus Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,665 shares of company stock worth $164,581,886. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on META. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $880.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NASDAQ META opened at $738.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $742.11 and its 200-day moving average is $692.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

