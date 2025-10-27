Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 433.3% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price objective (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $738.36 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $692.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,665 shares of company stock worth $164,581,886. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

