Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund

Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45,486 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 7.2% of Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $100,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $811.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total value of $382,176.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,820,861.75. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,665 shares of company stock worth $164,581,886 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of META opened at $738.36 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $692.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

