Morton Capital Management LLC CA Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $224.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

