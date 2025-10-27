Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.03. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $34.52.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $440.08 million during the quarter. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.36%.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.25.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

