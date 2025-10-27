Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.3%

PAYC stock opened at $199.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.75 and a twelve month high of $267.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

