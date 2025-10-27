Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 163.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 165,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other news, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,910. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $4,487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,231,380 shares in the company, valued at $15,786,291.60. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 95.19%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.