Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $155.83 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

