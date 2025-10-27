Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 766.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,070. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $917,290. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AKAM opened at $75.05 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $105.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

