Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Clorox by 69.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Clorox by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $116.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.18 and a 200 day moving average of $126.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

