Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Terex Corporation $TEX

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Terex by 65.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 128.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 56.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $37,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEX opened at $56.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Terex’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,554. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on Terex in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

