Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,901,000 after acquiring an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 408,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after buying an additional 197,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,686,000 after buying an additional 150,204 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,108,000 after buying an additional 114,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 252,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,548,000 after acquiring an additional 107,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $300.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.44. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $301.74.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

