Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Visteon Corporation $VC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Visteon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Visteon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Visteon by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Visteon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Visteon by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $107.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. Visteon Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $129.10.

Visteon Announces Dividend

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.41 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.22%.The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,560. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $524,305.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,519.76. This trade represents a 60.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,581. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on Visteon in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

