Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,691 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.96, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,061.54%.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

