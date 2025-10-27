Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 119.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 116.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $126.77.

CHH opened at $97.30 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.88 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average of $121.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.The company had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

