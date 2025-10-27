Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,647,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Navera Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 787,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $135.21 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $246.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $162.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.