Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at $52,679,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,627,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,911,000 after buying an additional 741,765 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at $19,737,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,834,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,386,000 after buying an additional 586,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 130.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 729,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after buying an additional 412,857 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of CDP opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $150,405.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,216.64. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. New Street Research set a $33.00 price target on COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

