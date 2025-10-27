Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. $M

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Macy’s by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Macy’s by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 136,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,857.75. This trade represents a 42.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $403,521.54. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,843 shares of company stock worth $3,726,670 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on M shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

