Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. $SLP

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $210,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $17.83 on Monday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $358.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

