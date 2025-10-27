Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Assurant by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $211.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.97 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Assurant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,549.60. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,173.75. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $5,917,925. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

