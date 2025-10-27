Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of MAS stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.