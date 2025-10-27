Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $159.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 146 shares in the company, valued at $21,939.42. This trade represents a 91.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.41.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

