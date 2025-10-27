Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,200,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,277,000 after acquiring an additional 738,623 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,533,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,779 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,884,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 641.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,533,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,741,000.
Shares of FOLD opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.24 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
