Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Everest Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,328,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,832,000 after purchasing an additional 350,019 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Everest Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 696,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 682,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,911,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $349.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $392.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial set a $375.00 target price on Everest Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Everest Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EG

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.