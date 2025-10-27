Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 108,116 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,116 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Envista by 1,985.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Envista by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,387,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,206 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,080 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Envista by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,065,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 755,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,126,000 after acquiring an additional 469,597 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Envista from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.11%.The company had revenue of $682.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Envista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

