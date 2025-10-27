Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pool alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Pool by 53.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.86.

Pool Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ POOL opened at $293.75 on Monday. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $282.22 and a 1-year high of $395.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.65 and a 200-day moving average of $306.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.