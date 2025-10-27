Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 444,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,120,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 5,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,971,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:IEX opened at $167.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.20.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.57.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

