Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $780,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $46.64 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 10.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

