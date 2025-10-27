Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,590 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company $GT

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.22%.The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

