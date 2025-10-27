Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 473 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,466,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,629,000 after purchasing an additional 424,936 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Omnicom Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,165 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Omnicom Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 762,871 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,801 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $78.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

