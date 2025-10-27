Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 777 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $18.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

